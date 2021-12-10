Friday The 13th developers are making a Texas Chain Saw Massacre game

Gun Interactive, the folks who made Friday The 13th and Layers Of Fear 2, are making a new multiplayer horror game based on the Texas Chain Saw Massacre. Sticking with naming conventions, it's unsurprisingly called The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. It'll be based on the film that came out in 1974, and the teaser trailer revealed at The Game Awards features a delightful creepy shot of leatherface.

On the game's website, it's called an "asymmetrical horror experience". The devs say they "didn’t just recreate locations and characters, we created a whole time and place in Texas."

We don't know much else yet beyond the fact it's multiplayer, but it seems reasonable to expect it'll be similar to Friday The 13th - you know, one player takes on the role of killer while the rest of you run amok as terrified teens.

Gun Interactive are working on The Texas Chain Saw Massacre with Sumo Digital. There isn't a release window just yet, but do check out that website if you fancy learning more. They have a blog post about sound design and how they're "authentically" recreating Texas.

