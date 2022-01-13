Frontier's Warhammer: Age Of Sigmar strategy game pushed back to late 2023

Frontier's unrevealed Warhammer: Age Of Sigmar RTS has been moved from a planned early 2023 launch, to sometime in the back half of 2023. "This change will further improve the quality and longevity of the game," says Frontier in a trading report that mentions the change in release plans.

We know nothing about what Frontier's Age Of Sigmar RTS will be. The game was first mentioned in a similar trading update in May 2020, where it was described as "an immersive and accessible real-time strategy game on both PC and console."

Most Warhammer Fantasy games - including Creative Assembly's Total Warhammer series - take place in the Old World, which Age Of Sigmar is effectively a sequel to. Frontier also don't have much legacy as an RTS developer, although I suppose Planet Zoo and Jurassic World Evolution have small people who walk around, so they're halfway there.

The trading update offers news on Frontier's other series. Jurassic World Evolution 2 has sold a million copies since its release in November 2021, for example. The update also admits that "Elite Dangerous experienced a difficult calendar 2021 following the disappointing launch of the major Odyssey expansion in May 2021." Frontier plan to continue updating the game, and say they've so far "seen an upturn in player sentiment as a result."

Frontier's next release game will be the "first of our annual Formula 1® management games will release during the 2022 F1 season." There are also new releases coming from Frontier Foundry, the company's indie publishing division, including sorrowful boat 'em up sequel FAR: Changing Tides and turn-based tactics RPG Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters.

If it's only Warhammer you care about, Creative Assembly's Total War: Warhammer 3 looks set to satisfy when it releases next month, on February 17th. It's one of our most anticipated games of the year.