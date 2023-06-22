Game Pass prices are going up on Xbox, but no changes planned for PC

Microsoft have announced they're raising the price of Game Pass, but PC players don't need to worry too much about it (for now, at least). As reported by The Verge, come July 6th, Xbox Game Pass will be going up from £8/ $9 a month to £9/ $11, and Game Pass Ultimate will increase from £11/ $15 a month to £13/ $17. If you're just a PC player though, you've got nothing to worry about, as Microsoft hasn't announced any changes for PC Game Pass at this point in time.

It should be noted that Xbox Cloud Gaming is only available if you have an Ultimate subscription, so if you're a PC player that does play some games through the cloud, you might still be affected. These price increases also won't come into effect until August 13 if you're currently subscribed to Xbox Game Pass or Ultimate.

Something that affects PC players even less is the fact that the cost of the Xbox Series X is also going up in August, in all countries except from the US, Japan, Chile, Brazil, and Colombia. Here in the UK the console will be increasing in price from £450 to £480, with most of Europe seeing it rise from €500 to €550. The Xbox Series S is staying the same cost everywhere, though.

"We’ve held on our prices for consoles for many years and have adjusted the prices to reflect the competitive conditions in each market," said head of communications for Xbox Kari Perez in a statement provided to The Verge.

We did actually review the Xbox Series X back when it launched, so if you're primarily a PC gamer wondering if you should get one, especially with the price hike in mind, you might want to take a look to see if it's worth it.

These price increases aren't particularly surprising though, as Xbox head Phil Spencer did say last year that he knows that they couldn't stick with the prices they have currently forever.

If you are a current Game Pass subscriber though, a new batch of games for the end of June and beginning of July were revealed this week, with some titles dropping as of today.