Gamescom 2022 schedule: How to watch Opening Night Live stream

Gamescom is finally around the corner, and for the first time in a while it's returning as a physical event, running from August 24th-28th in Cologne, Germany. RPS will be out there in person, but there are plenty of extra streams and announcements you can check out from the comfort of your own home, including Gamescom Opening Night Live, another edition of The Future Games Show and more.

Below we'll go over the highlights of the Gamescom 2022 schedule, how and where you can watch Opening Night Live and the other shows unfold remotely, and remind you of a few other games industry summits happening this August that are worth popping on your calendar as well.

How to watch Gamescom's 2022 Opening Night Live stream

Since it's hosted by Geoff Keighley, Gamescom 2022 Opening Night Live will be available to view on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of The Game Awards. Coverage will be kicking off on Tuesday 23rd August, 2022 at 7pm BST / 8pm CEST / 2pm EDT / 11am PDT.

Highlights from Opening Night Live will also be available on Gamescom's official YouTube and Twitch channels, but The Game Awards channels are where it's at for those who want to watch the whole thing live.

How to watch Future Games Show Gamescom 2022

The Future Games Show is also returning for another Gamescom outing, and will be airing on Wednesday August 24th at 7pm BST / 8pm CEST / 2pm ET / 11am PT over to the YouTube and Twitch channels for GamesRadar.

The show is set to showcase another 50 games, including games from publishers such as 505 Games and Team17, and will be hosted by God Of War voice actors Christopher Judge (Kratos) and Danielle Bisutti (Freya). Other teased games so far also indicate it will definitely be one to watch for horror game fans, as we're expecting to hear news on Layers Of Fears, The Devil In Me, The Fabulous Fear Machine, and The Chant, plus Lightyear Frontier, Ereban: Shadow Legacy, and Goat Simulator 3.

Gamescom 2022 schedule

Over 500 developers, studios, and other games industry exhibitors are appearing at Gamescom 2022. While the return of the in-person event means that not everything happening on the show floor will be livestreamed this time around, you'll be able to catch the biggest showcases on YouTube and Twitch. See below for dates and times:

Event Date Times Opening Night Live Tuesday 23rd August 7pm BST / 2pm EDT / 11am PDT Future Games Show Wednesday 24th August 7pm BST / 2pm EDT / 11am PDT Xbox Booth Live Thursday 25th August 1pm-7pm BST / 8am-2pm EDT / 5am-11am PDT Awesome Indies Show Friday 26th August 4:30 pm BST / 11:30am EDT / 8:30am PDT

The Xbox Booth Live will also be running for six whole hours on Thursday, and you can dip into that via Xbox's own YouTube and Twitch channels.

If you're attending Gamescom in person, then the showfloor will be open to the general public from 9am to 8pm daily from Thursday 25th to Sunday 28th August. You can check the Gamescom website for more information.

We'll be running live coverage of the main events at Gamescom 2022, as well as posting our impressions from the show floor, so be sure to cast an eye over our Gamescom hub to see all the latest news.