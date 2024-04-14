Gestalt: Steam & Cinder will launch in May and the demo is out now

Among the onslaught of game trailers at the terribly named Triple-I Initiative was a release date for Gestalt: Steam & Cinder. It's a 2D platformer with a heavy dose of combat and a big upgrade tree, and there's a demo available now.

All I've wanted to play since Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown is more metroidvanias. Gestalt, notably, does not use that genre name anywhere on its Steam page, though it's among the user-defined tags. It certainly contains plenty of what I like about the genre. It's got snappy wall-jumping and dodge-rolling, a mix of melee and ranged combat, and a world of locked doors with a map that I can presumably gradually fill in.

The demo that's live again now has been available during previous Steam Next Fests. I've not played enough of it to know how long it is, but it includes the early tutorialisation and leads up to the fight against the game's first boss, Mega M.E.S.S. What I have played of it was fun.

You can download the demo now from the Steam page. There's no word on whether progress will carry over to the final game, which will launch on May 21st, 2024.