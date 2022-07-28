If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

2

Goat Simulator 3 screams onto PC on November 17th

If you can’t bleat them then join them in co-op
CJ Wheeler avatar
News by CJ Wheeler News Reporter
Published on
Goat Simulator 3 is the second game in the series, arriving on November 17th, 2022.

Goats. Why do they exist, and what makes them so loud? Goat Simulator 3 might not answer these deep questions when it bursts onto PC on November 17th, but you can bet it’ll make a lot of noise anyway. Watch the trailer below for a sneaky peek at what's next for the wacky even-toed ungulates.

Watch on YouTube
Goat Simulator 3 is out on November 17th, and looks just as weird as the original game.

Goat Simulator 3 follows Pilgor the goat as they set off for the island of San Angora, which devs Coffee Stain say has “mysteries that need solving, chaos that needs causing, and friendships that need breaking”. Sounds like Goat Simulator alright. If you grab the pre-order version, dubbed Pre-Udder Edition, you’ll get some in-game jiggling udders. Yep, deffo sounds like Goat Simulator’s back.

“I wouldn’t exactly say we’re ‘proud’ to be bringing Pilgor’s antics back to players in November, but that’s definitely what we’re doing,” Coffee Stain North’s creative director Santiago Ferrero said. “And at that time of year you won’t have much reason to leave the house anyway - you might as well be playing a new Goat Sim game.”

This third-but-really-second instalment in the Goat Simulator series was announced at last month’s Summer Games Fest with a trailer that paid homage to that of Deep Silver’s missing-in-action Dead Island 2. Goat Simulator 3’s an Epic Games Store exclusive on PC for the moment. It’ll add co-op to the already silly udder-related action.

Goat Simulator 3 lands on the Epic Games Store on November 17th. You’ll be able to find it on Xbox and PlayStation too.

Tagged With

About the Author

CJ Wheeler avatar

CJ Wheeler

News Reporter

CJ used to write about steam locomotives but now covers Steam instead. Likes visual novels, most things with dungeons and/or crawling, and any shooter with a suitably chunky shotgun. He’s from Yorkshire, which means he’s legally obliged to enjoy a cup of tea and a nice sit down.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch