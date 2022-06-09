Goat Simulator 3 is coming this autumn via Epic Games Store

Goat Simulator 3 was announced this evening during Geoff Keigh-3's Summer Game Fest. Yes, that's 3, despite there never being a Goat Simulator 2. The announcement trailer doesn't show anything in-game, but suggests it'll still be about causing havoc as a goat, only now with co-op and Epic Games Store exclusivity.

Here's the trailer:

The original Goat Simulator grew out of a game jam and quickly garnered an audience through daft GIFs of a floppy, physicsy goat glitching into things. If you didn't play it, in practice it's sort of like Tony Hawk's Pro Skater, only instead of doing skateboard tricks as the GOAT, you're slipping around town as a goat and scoring points by being a dick.

In other words, it's the kind of game that should lend itself well to co-operative tomfoolery. While the original was singleplayer only - even the "MMO Simulator" DLC - Goat Simulator 3 will support four-player local and online co-op. The game's store page also mentions the ability to play in different kinds of goat skin ("tall goats, stripey goats, and many more") and the ability to customise yer goat by dressing up "in all kinds of nonsense, from toilet rolls to tea trays."

Coffee Stain Studios, who devleoped the first game, are now busy with work on spacebase efficiency sim Satisfactory, so development on the threequel is being handled by Coffee Stain North, who previously worked on Goat Simulator's DLC. They're aiming for release this autumn via Epic's game store, the Epic Game Store, where you'll currently find more screenshots.

