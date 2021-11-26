The GOG Black Friday sale is now on

Alright bargain-hunters, here's another one for you: GOG's Black Friday sale has now started. It might not be as big as Steam's sale (check out our Steam Autumn Sale recommendations) but GOG's games are (mostly) DRM-free, and many of their good discounts are the same. Deals include 90% off Shadow Tactics, half-price Cyberpunk 2077, 80% off The Witcher 3 GotY... yeah, these will do nicely.

GOG started a wee pre-Black Friday sale earlier this week, and now the main thing is on. Hit GOG for the Black Friday bonanza with thousands of discounts. Games which caught my eye include:

Some of GOG's deals are cheaper than on Steam, some are more expensive. But you do get the games DRM-free, which I know is important to some. And GOG do stock some vintage games you won't find on Steam either. Reader dear, what else do you recommend?