The GOG Black Friday sale is now on

Alright bargain-hunters, here's another one for you: GOG's Black Friday sale has now started. It might not be as big as Steam's sale (check out our Steam Autumn Sale recommendations) but GOG's games are (mostly) DRM-free, and many of their good discounts are the same. Deals include 90% off Shadow Tactics, half-price Cyberpunk 2077, 80% off The Witcher 3 GotY... yeah, these will do nicely.
GOG started a wee pre-Black Friday sale earlier this week, and now the main thing is on. Hit GOG for the Black Friday bonanza with thousands of discounts. Games which caught my eye include:
- A Plague Tale: Innocence - £8.79 (74% off)
- Control + DLC - £10.49 (70% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 - £24.99 (49% off)
- Death's Door - £12.59 (25% off)
- Deus Ex - £0.69 (86% off) [nice -ed.]
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution Director's Cut - £1.99 (84% off)
- Deus Ex: Invisible War - £0.69 (86% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided + DLC - £4.99 (85% off)
- Disco Elysium - £17.49 (50% off)
- Dungeon Keeper - £1.19 (73% off)
- Harvester - £1.39 (69% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn - £20.04 (49% off)
- Inscryption - £13.49 (19% off)
- Into The Breach - £5.69 (50% off)
- Loop Hero - £7.49 (40% off)
- Metal Gear Solid - £5.39 (25% off)
- Prey + Mooncrash - £8.99 (70% off)
- Shadow Tactics: Blades Of The Shogun - £3.49 (90% off)
- Stardew Valley - £8.79 (20% off)
- System Shock 2 - £1.89 (75% off)
- The Witcher 3 + expansions - £7.00 (80% off)
- Thimbleweed Park - £5.99 (60% off)
- XCOM: Enemy Unknown Complete Pack - £5.00 (80% off)
Some of GOG's deals are cheaper than on Steam, some are more expensive. But you do get the games DRM-free, which I know is important to some. And GOG do stock some vintage games you won't find on Steam either. Reader dear, what else do you recommend?
