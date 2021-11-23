Save 35% on a Rock Paper Shotgun yearly subscription this Black Friday!

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

2

Cyberpunk 2077 is 50% off in GOG's pre-Black Friday sale

50% off Disco Elysium too
Alice O'Connor avatar
News by Alice O'Connor News Editor
Published on
Johnny poses in a Cyberpunk 2077 screenshot.

This Friday is dubbed Black Friday in the USA because it's a dark time, when people will literally be maimed or killed in the crush to buy cheap televisions. The lowest ebb of the year before Cyber Monday brings to the light of redemption to the world when kewl d00dz hackers hack the planet. But it does bring cheap video games. GOG have already started a small "Pre-Black Friday sale", with good discounts including 50% off Disco Elysium and 50% off Cyberpunk 2077. Hmm. I might recommend it at that price?

Watch on YouTube

"It's time for a warm-up before the Black Friday shopping spree," GOG say. Possibly we're in Hell. But some of the prices are good. Games in the wee sale include:

That Horizon discount is available on Steam right now too, mind.

GOG's sale will end on Monday at 2pm (6am Pacific). Yeah, lots of the games are old games that are often discounted, but doesn't mean they're not still good. And 50% off Cyberpunk, its biggest discount yet, would tempt me if I hadn't bought it at launch.

Cyberpunk is still wonky as heck and will likely never receive the fundamental changes it needs to become a great game. But it still has a lot of good stuff in there, and is better than many loudmouths make out. And as someone who grew up on trash cyberpunk and dystopian megacities, being able to walk around Night City is such a treat. Damn, it's a looker. You can treat it as a 'AAA' walking simulator—a term I use with great affection. I have gigabytes upon gigabytes of tourist photos from my time there.

Disco Elysium, ugh, sure, loads of people will unreservedly tell you that detective RPG is great. But do you want a game that's just great? Tch, where's the fun in a plain ol' good time?

Black Friday is upon us, and you can already find plenty more offers in our main Black Friday deals hub. We're also keeping track of the best Black Friday mouse and keyboard deals, the best Black Friday SSD deals, the best Black Friday gaming monitor deals and many more, so stay tuned for fresh savings as they appear.

Tagged With

About the Author

Alice O'Connor avatar

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

More News

Latest Articles

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch