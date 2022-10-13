Gorgeous tactics RPG Triangle Strategy is now on PC

I have wanted to play Triangle Strategy since it was first announced for Nintendo Switch, but I realise now that I know next to nothing about it. All I've done is look at its screenshots and salivate at the mixture of 2D sprites, 3D environments, and tilt-shift camera trickery.

Beyond that, I know that it's a strategy RPG, and I know that it's out on PC as of today.

Here's the Steam announcement trailer (because the PC launch trailer is only 30 seconds long):

I like that the extremely dramatic music includes singing "Triangle Strategy" in the lyrics.

Beyond how it looks, there's plenty that sounds interesting as a fan of strategy RPGs and the likes of Fire Emblem. Those diorama-like environments are a big part of Triangle Strategy's tactical battles, for example, as attacking from height will buff your attacks. You can also flank enemies and coordinate attacks between whichever characters you've chosen for your party.

Outside of battle, the big focus is on decisions you make during the story. Set on the fantasy continent of Norzelia, on which an uneasy peace between three factions has been disrupted, your decisions will shape your values in three categories: Utility, Morality and Liberty. Those meters will "affect your path through the story and which allied units will join your cause."

It's been a good year for strategy RPGs, with Square Enix also releasing DioField Chroncile last month (Katharine liked it with caveats) and releasing genre classic Tactics Ogre: Reborn next month. There have also been indie hits like Songs Of Conquest. All of this makes it very confusing to maintain our lists of best strategy games and best RPGs.

Triangle Strategy is available now from Steam for £50/€60/$60.