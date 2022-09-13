Tactics RPG Triangle Strategy advances from Switch to PC in October

Square Enix have confirmed that their hitherto Switch-exclusive turn-based tactics RPG Triangle Strategy will be coming to PC on October 13th. The announcement was buried amongst a whole bundle of other JRPG information from today’s Nintendo Direct broadcast. You’ll have to make do with the Switch trailer below for now, I’m afraid, because Squeenix haven’t released a PC one yet.

Watch on YouTube Triangle Strategy's PC announcement was buried among other Square Enix RPG arrivals.

Switch players have been able to wrangle with Triangle Strategy since March, but we don’t have long to wait until it’s available on the ol’ personal computers. I’m looking at you, Steam Deck. The game was developed by the team behind Octopath Traveler and Bravely Default. Triangle Strategy’s all about the moral choices you’ll encounter at various points during your questing through the continent of Norzelia. You’ll need to guide protagonist Serenoa, and his mates Roland and Frederica, to sort out the strife among three powerful states: Glenbrook, Aesfrost and Hyzante.

Oddly, Triangle Strategy’s PC release was only mentioned in passing when Square Enix made some announcements to do with one of their other RPGs, Various Daylife. That’s coming to PC today, in fact, on September 13th. If you think that name sounds familiar then that’s probably because Various Daylife was Squeenix’s first Apple Arcade game. Various Daylife and Triangle Strategy are just two of a whole batch of RPGs Square Enix are bringing to PC over the next few months.

Octopath Traveler 2 was surprise revealed during the Nintendo Direct today as well, pencilled in for release on February 24th, 2023. The DioField Chronicle launches ahead of that, on September 22nd, which Katharine previewed for us. There's also Star Ocean: The Divine Force coming on October 27th, followed by farming RPG Harvestella on November 4th, as well as Tactics Ogre Reborn and Valkyrie Elysium on November 11th. Cor, it sure is a good time for Squeenix-flavoured RPG and strategy fans, eh?

Triangle Strategy releases on Steam on October 13th, and there’s a pre-release discount of 10% off. It’s also being bundled with Various Daylife in a double pack. No Steam pages yet, though, folks.