Grab AMD's RX 7900 XTX flagship graphics card for $889 after a $110 discount

Want AMD's fastest consumer graphics card for a good price? We've got just the deal for you - the RX 7900 XTX, after debuting at a tidy $999, is now down to $889.99 at Newegg. That's a nice $110 discount that brings the card into new relevance, especially as the first two FSR 3 frame generation games arrive. If you're not a Newegg fan, the card is also available at Amazon for $909.99.

The cheapest option overall is PowerColor's more budget-oriented model, the Hellhound. This is a triple-fan card with a slightly more compact design and lower clocks than its Red Devil cousin. It also runs using only two eight-pin power inputs, so it might be a better choice for lower-end power supplies that only come with two eight-pin connectors, though this probably isn't likely the case for the 800W PSUs recommended for use with the 7900 XTX. This is the cheapest way of getting the fully-enabled Navi31 GPU die, but you may want to consider spending $20 more to get the Amazon deal instead.

That Amazon model is the PowerColor Red Devil, a dual-slot triple-fan design that offers a simple but effective red colour scheme, good cooling potential and little coil whine. I've not tested this particular model, but having tested AMD's reference 7900 XTX graphics and plenty of prior high-end Red Devil cards over the years, I'm willing to stake my reputation on this combination pick as being worth the extra $20. The two designs used to be $100 apart in price, so paying an extra Jackson seems fair here.

No matter which version of the 7900 XTX that you choose though, you can expect solid rasterised performance at resolutions up to 4K, with FSR 2 and now FSR 3 to boost frame-rates higher in supported games. There's also AMD Fluid Motion Frames, a Radeon 7000 exclusive feature enabled as part of the HYPR-RX mode that offers similar frame generation technology for all DX11/DX12 games when it arrives in its final form next year.