GSC Game World are back working on S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 again

The Ukrainian team has now relocated to Prague
CJ Wheeler avatar
CJ Wheeler

Active development on first-person horror immersive sim S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart Of Chernobyl has begun again according to a discussion with developers GSC Game World on the game’s Discord server. The confirmation came on Friday from representatives of GSC Game World.

One Discord user in the 'ask_gsc' channel on GSC Game World's Discord server had asked: “So how is going the game development at the moment? Is it continues?”. S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 community representative Mol1t replied: “It continues.” Another user also asked whether work on the game was in progress and received a similar answer.

Back in March, GSC Game World posted a video responding to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The video showed footage of motion-capture for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 before moving to imagery of the invasion. The developers said that development on S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 had understandably “shifted to the sidelines” due to the conflict, but confirmed they would continue to work on the game in the future. VGC later reported that the studio had relocated at least some of their staff to Prague, capital of the Czech Republic.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 was delayed in January from this month until December 8th, but it’s unclear if GSC Game World are still aiming for that now. When it does launch, the game will be available on Steam for £50/$60/€60, as well as the Epic Games Store and Microsoft Store.









