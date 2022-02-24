Ukrainian game studios respond to the Russian invasion

This morning, Russian armed forces began an invasion of Ukraine. Several Ukrainian video game studios have posted public responses to the invasion, with a range of sentiments.

Frogwares, the studio behind the Sherlock Holmes games and The Sinking City, called for a withdrawal in a small Twitter thread:

"We can't just stand by. Russia attacks our homeland and denies the sovereignty of Ukraine. We are trying to stay safe, but this is war, there are no two ways about it. "We call on everyone to force Putin to withdraw from our lands #StopRussianAggression "We're a peaceful nation, and in all the years since we gained our independence, we've never attacked or threatened anyone. "Because of this situation, our work will be impacted and our lives can be destroyed."

GSC Game World, the makers of S.T.A.L.K.E.R., issued a statement of resistance and perseverance:

"As of today, the Russian Federation has officially declared war on Ukraine. Our country woke up with the sounds of explosions and weapons fire, but is ready to defend its freedom and independence, for it remains strong and ready for anything. The future is unknown, but we hope for the best, are ever sure of our armed forces and our belief in Ukraine."

Calling on people to share their message, GSC also promoted a fund set up by the National Bank of Ukraine to raise money for the armed forces. I suspect some might instead prefer donating to more humanitarian causes, such as Doctors Without Borders, the International Rescue Committee preparing to help in neighbouring Poland, or the English-language journalism of the Kyiv Independent.

GSC concluded, "Through pain, death, war, fear and inhuman cruelty, Ukraine will persevere. As it always does."

Vostok Games, the makers of Survarium, posted a simple statement: a photo of the Ukrainian flag flying.

"As things stand we are safe," Vostok said soon after in response to someone asking. "We continue our work remotely for the moment and will react to the situation, depending on how it develops. Thanks for your support."