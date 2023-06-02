If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2 test footage has leaked online after "a year and a half” of hacker attacks

"These leaks may ruin your experience of exploring the Zone by yourself"

A group of NPCs argue around a table in a dimly lit room in Stalker 2: Heart Of Chornobyl.
Image Credit: GSC Game World
The Ukrainian studio working on S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2: Heart Of Chernobyl, GSC Game World, have confirmed that early development materials from the game have been leaked online, following “about a year and a half” worth of attacks from a Russian hacking group. GSC say that the materials aren’t “release-ready,” but looking at the leaked clips may “ruin your experience of exploring the Zone.”

The hacking group “were able to access and compromise some of our leaked information intended for internal testing of various game aspects,” the studio wrote in a statement posted on Twitter. Back in March, GSC Game World delivered a similar statement when a group of hackers targeted the studio, resulting in “blackmail and intimidation”. At the time, the studio stated: “This is not the first attempt to hack and leak our data, including personal information.”

Here’s GSC’s statement in full:

Previously, the release of S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2 was understandably delayed out of 2022 and into 2023 due to the invasion of Ukraine. I imagine frequent hacking attacks haven’t helped matters either, although some developers have been relocated to Prague.

Despite those obviously awful conditions, GSC say they remain “dedicated to delivering an exceptional gaming experience.” That’s apparent considering how great S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2 has looked from the trailers released thus far. Like the original, the open-world game is set around a nuclear zone that causes humans to get desperate and the world to get messed up. The embedded trailer gives you a taste of the scavenging, shooting, and supernatural goings on.

The horror immersive sim is due sometime this year, and you can find it on Steam and The Epic Games Store for £50/$60/€60. It’ll also be available on Game Pass when it launches.

