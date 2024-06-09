The Zone is looking deadlier than ever in new S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl trailer

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, the long-awaited sequel to the FPS that perhaps emanates the most shame in my backlog, has a new combat-focused trailer showing off the many dangers of the enigmatic Zone. You’ll also be pleased to know that the release date remains the same as the previous announcement: September 5th 2024, where it will be coming to Game Pass day one. Here’s the tray-tray:

In stark contrast to the previous trailer, this one is all action. Standard human enemies soon give way to mutated beasties, and some sort of electrical interference that I don’t know anything about crackles and bursts throughout. I’m intrigued though. Perhaps this is the work of the famous ‘Cherno Bill’ of which the game’s title speaks?

Giving the situation the Ukrainian dev team of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 have found themselves in since work on the game started, it’s a downright herculean feat that the game is releasing at all, let alone looking so good. Following Russia’s invasion, GSC Game World relocated to Prague in early 2022. Since then, they’ve suffered hacks, threats, and leaked footage, none of which have deterred them from bringing this sequel to one of the more beloved PC shooters to life.

