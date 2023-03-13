S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 devs hacked and threatened, asks fans to ignore leaks

GSC Game World, the Ukrainian devs working on S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart Of Chernobyl, have claimed that one of their employees has been hacked by a "community from a Russian social network" and the studio threatened with blackmail.

Announced via Twitter, GSC said that a "collective work-with-images application" was hacked and the information then used for "blackmail and intimidation". GSC then urged that anyone who comes across leaked information doesn't start sharing it across the web, as it would "dilute the impression of the final idea" that they've put into the game. Hear hear.

A message from GSC Game World team pic.twitter.com/rqRM0tFZmO — S.T.A.L.K.E.R. OFFICIAL (@stalker_thegame) March 12, 2023

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Despite the obstacles GSC faces, they still remain committed to delivering S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 and, boy, do they deserve all the support in the world. The game looks fantastic from the snippets they've shown off so far and I'm certainly not going to let any leaks sway my view on the game. It made it into our 101 most anticipated games of this year for a reason!

The release of S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2 was understandably pushed from 2022 into 2023, due to the war between Russia and Ukraine. Some of GSC staff relocated to Prague to continue working.

The game will be out sometime this year, and you can find it on Steam and the Epic Games Store for £50/$60/€60.