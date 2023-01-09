If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Half-Life 2 mod Evacuation lets you pit antlions vs Combine in the woods

Become a Combine harvester

Matt Cox avatar
News by Matt Cox Contributor
Published on
Somone shoots a laser from the top of a domed building surrounded by trees

If you go down to the woods today, you're in for a big surprise. Spoilers: the surprise is an ambush from Combine soldiers and antlions, sent to welcome you after your helicopter crashes in Half-Life 2 mod Evacuation. There are zombies, too. Maybe today was not the best day to go down to the woods.

You get an axe rather than a crowbar, which is appropriate. I like the idea of wandering among those trees, then lurking back to watch the antlions turn on the Combine. That can happen, according to the mod's Steam page.

It's billed as "story-driven", with voice acting, puzzles, and an original soundtrack. One of the Steam reviews estimates it'll take you around one and a half to two hours, and there are mixed reports about the quality of the voice acting. That's fine. Ropey acting can be part of the fun with mods.

If you're after more, Entropy: Zero 2 is another custom Half-Life 2 campaign that recently recently won ModDB's Mod of The Year awards. You can download that one straight from Steam, too.

If that still doesn't slake your thirst for Combine blood, you can check out Dominic Tarason's round up of the best Half-Life 2 mods. It's from a few years back, but Combine blood stays fresh for decades.

You will need Half-Life 2 to play any of the above. In the unlikely event you don't own it already, it's £8.50/$10/€10 on Steam.

Tagged With
Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Matt Cox avatar

Matt Cox

Contributor

Support Rock Paper Shotgun and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Rock Paper Shotgun subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, our monthly letter from the editor, and discounts on RPS merch. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information
Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch