If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Half-Life 2 reimagining Raising The Bar: Redux releases its next chapter soon

Division 2 is a fully voiced slice of a mod that revives Valve's early concepts for the game
CJ Wheeler avatar
News by CJ Wheeler News Reporter
Published on
A screenshot from Half Life 2 reimagining Raising The Bar: Redux showing Alyx Vance standing in a doorway

Sometimes, I like to daydream about what games could have been like if they’d taken another direction during development. Raising The Bar: Redux is exactly that, a reimagining of Half-Life 2 as though Valve never dropped their original concepts for the sci-fi shooter sequel. The next instalment in the modding project to bring that abandoned game to life, Division 2, is releasing soon. You can watch the fairly hefty trailer for Raising The Bar: Redux: Division 2 below.

Watch on YouTube
Raising The Bar: Redux is a whole different version of the Half-Life 2 you know.

Redux’s latest chapter will chuck Gordon Freeman into some of City 17’s nasty canals, and re-envisions the creepy Ravenholm. It’s a different spin on Half-Life 2, and one that I find quite intriguing. The project has a more traditionally American sci-fi flavour to it than Half-Life 2 proper, and I approve of Alyx’s almost Rocketeer-style goggles and jacket. You might’ve noticed, too, that Eli Vance is now Eli Maxwell, and isn’t Alyx’s dad in this version of the story. The Raising The Bar: Redux project isn’t the only glimpse into abandoned Half-Life we’ve seen this year either, with footage from Arkane’s scrapped Ravenholm spin-off included in a Noclip documentary back in May.

The Half-Life 2 reimagining started out in 2012 under a different team, who dropped the project in 2016. Another group of modders revived the idea a few years later, and slapped the Redux moniker on the end. The whole effort gets its name from a book by former games journo David Hodgson, which details Valve’s development of Half-Life 2 from its early days to release. The mod team has used the concept art and information in Hodgson’s book to essentially remake a Half-Life 2 that probably exists out there somewhere in an alternate universe.

Although there’s no solid release date yet, you’ll be able to download Raising The Bar: Redux: Division 2 from ModDB when it’s out. There’s already a demo, which you can grab here.

Tagged With
Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
CJ Wheeler avatar

CJ Wheeler

News Reporter

CJ used to write about steam locomotives but now covers Steam instead. Likes visual novels, most things with dungeons and/or crawling, and any shooter with a suitably chunky shotgun. He’s from Yorkshire, which means he’s legally obliged to enjoy a cup of tea and a nice sit down.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Rock Paper Shotgun subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, our monthly letter from the editor, and discounts on RPS merch. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information
Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch