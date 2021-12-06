Halo Infinite has 14 hidden multiplayer modes on PC

If you're bored of Halo Infinite's usual multiplayer modes playlist, there's a sneaky way you might be able to gain access to more on PC. A player has discovered that if you boot the game offline you can look through and save 14 hidden modes that aren't yet available in the online game, including a new mode named Attrition, as well as a bunch of Fiesta and Tactical variants.

Over the weekend, Reddit user "WickedSoldier991" posted that if you launch Infinite offline, you can access and save a bunch of currently unavailable modes, then play them when you go online again (as well as share them with your pals).

The hidden modes are mostly all versions of existing modes you've likely seen already, except for one, Attrition. This one gives each team a limited number of respawns, and you win by depleting your opponents'. There's an Attrition Dodgeball mode that adds lives to your lifepool when you kill enemies too.

At the moment, Hinfinite has 17 multiplayer modes (that you're supposed to be able to see), including stuff like Oddball, Slayer, Capture The Flag and more. Adding this lot turns that into a whopping 31 modes, which is a pretty decent selection.

Here's the full list of those sneaky hidden modes:

Arena: Attrition

Arena: Attrition Dodgeball

Arena: Elimination

Fiesta: Attrition

Fiesta: CTF

Fiesta: One Flag CTF

Fiesta: Strongholds

Ranked: Elimination

Ranked: One Flag

Tactical: Slayer

Tactical: Slayer Commandos

Tactical: Slayer Manglers

Tactical: Slayer Sidekicks

Tactical: Slayer Stalker Rifles

I managed to find these by setting my Steam client to offline, booting up Halo, then selecting Custom Game > Mode Editor > Modes > 343 Industries. WickedSoldier991 did it a slightly different way, so check out their post on Reddit if this doesn't work. They do note that some folks have been having trouble saving these offline modes too, so something might be a little bit funky with them.

Don't worry if can't save them though, it'd be odd if they were in the game but never went properly live. I expect they'll unlock at some point in the future, perhaps in seasons to come, or maybe sometime sooner after the game launches out of beta.

If multiplayer isn't your thing, the game's campaign launches this week, on December 8th. Brendy's already had a go, and in his Halo Infinite review he says: "A rickety storyline can't stop this from grappling back lapsed fans with its open world and nostalgic gunfights."