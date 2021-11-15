If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Halo Infinite multiplayer launches free multiplayer beta

Technically a beta, but it's the start of the first season
A player in Halo Infinite multiplayer running from an explosion while holding a gun in their hands

While Halo Infinite doesn't officially launch until December, surprise! The FPS's full multiplayer launched today into open beta, though it has all the maps and modes, it is the official start of the first season, and all progress will carry over, so basically it's out now, just might be a bit wonky. Hinfinite's multiplayer side is free-to-play so all are invited.

"Our previous Multiplayer Technical Previews went a long way to battle-testing our services and infrastructure," developers 343 Industries explain. "But as we prepare for a significant increase in the number of players jumping into Halo Infinite on launch day, December 8th, we want to ensure all our systems are good-to-go. While you may experience some bumps and bugs during this beta period, it does mark the official start of Halo Infinite Season 1, with all day-one maps and modes enabled as well as the full Season 1 Battle Pass. This means all the Battle Pass and customisation items you earn or purchase during the beta will stay with you after December 8th."

This first seasonal battle pass includes armour kits from the Noble Team of Halo: Reach. This season will run longer than planned, mind.

While they had planned to launch a new season every three months, this will run for six, ending in May 2022. 343 say they're extending it "to give ourselves more time to ensure Season 2 meets our high quality bar and so we can finish development for Season 2 in a healthy and sustainable way for our team."

The Halo Infinite multiplayer beta is available now from Steam and wherever the hell the Microsoft's Store hides stuff. It's on Xbone and Xbox Xeriex XS too.

They do add on Twitter that they "expect more players than ever to start their Spartan journey with Halo Infinite today" and ask that you "Please be patient as we work through any day one issues."

See this blog post so much more more info on the beta and the first season.

