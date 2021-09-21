Halo Infinite will have back-to-back tech previews this weekend and next

If you're not too busy Deathlooping, Kena: Bridge Of Spiriting, or Diablo 2: Resurrecting this weekend, perhaps you'll have a spare moment to drop into Halo Infinite's next technical preview. Between Thursday and Sunday, players registered as a Halo Insider will have a chance to try out the sci-fi FPS's 4v4 Arena mode. But that's not all! 343 have announced that the following weekend, Insiders can jump into another tech test, and have a crack at the game's 12v12 Big Team Battle mode too.

You'll be able to download the first preview this Thursday, and that one will test the 4v4 Arena mode, though Training Mode and Weapon Drills will be available too. Unfortunately for folks in the UK, matchmaking will be turned on during specific 4-hour slots starting Friday that aren't particularly kind to our sleep schedules. Here are the timings:

BST Friday 24th September - 6pm to 10pm, then Saturday 25th September 1am to 5am

Saturday 25th September - 6pm to 10pm, then Sunday 26th September 1am to 5am

Sunday 26th September - 6pm to 10pm, then Monday 27th September 1am to 5am PT Friday 24th September - 10am to 2pm, and 5pm to 9pm

Saturday 25th September - 10am to 2pm, and 5pm to 9pm

Sunday 26th September -10am to 2pm, and 5pm to 9pm

The second preview, which kicks off on Friday the 1st of October, will let players duke it out in big 12v12 battles. I look forward to giving that one a go, mostly because it's been a long time since I last played a new team-based shooter with that many players on each side. They're usually an excellent bit of chaos. Here's the schedule for weekend two:

BST Friday 1st October - 6pm to 10pm, then Saturday 2nd October 1am to 5am

Saturday 2nd October - 6pm to 10pm, then Sunday 3rd October 1am to 5am

Sunday 3rd October - 6pm to 10pm, then Monday 4th October 1am to 5am PT Friday 1st October - 10am to 2pm, and 5pm to 9pm

Saturday 2nd October - 10am to 2pm, and 5pm to 9pm

Sunday 3rd October - 10am to 2pm, and 5pm to 9pm

343 already held a technical preview for Halo Infinite earlier this summer, where players tried out the 4v4 maps against bots. This time around the previews will be PvP, and the devs will have implemented a number of changes based on player feedback - including updates to the radar, as well as the Needler's audio.

In a blog post, the devs say their main goal for these new previews is to test their online services "at a larger scale than ever before". All Halo Insiders that registered before September 13th are invited. Unfortunately, if you've yet to sign up, you won't be able to join the first test. They do say they're expanding their audience for the second however, so do register on their website if you're interested in getting an early peek.

Halo Infinite is set to release on December 8th on Steam, the Microsoft Store, and Xbox consoles, and it'll be on Xbox Game Pass. Its multiplayer will be free for everyone, though some modes will be missing at launch.