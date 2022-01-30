Halo Infinite's Big Team Battle fix will deploy Feb 3rd "at the earliest"

Halo Infinite has been having trouble with its Big Team Battle mode since launch. Attempts to fix it before Christmas and earlier in January largely failed, with the mode available but matchmaking issues making it near-impossible to play for some.

Now 343 Industries think they've fixed the issue, with a patch due to be deployed sometime after February 3rd.

"Using the telemetry we received from the hotfix on January 19, we were able to make a new build with an update that we believe should address the core issue impacting the BTB playlist," wrote senior community manager John Junyszek in an update yesterday.

"The studio ran a successful playtest today and plans to send it off for certification on Monday. After it’s sent off, it will take some time to go through the certification process and to find out if it’s approved. Once it’s approved, we’ll begin preparing to release it to the public. Since there’s still a little more of the internal release process to go through, the earliest we’d expect this hotfix to land would be next Thursday, February 3."

Big Team Battle pitches two teams of 12 players against each other, but the higher playercount means it's highly dependent on matchmaking working correctly. Players have reported issues with finding games for larger strike teams, as well as players dropping or being placed in games with mismatched team sizes.

The rest of Junyszek's post covers other updates to Halo Infinite, including new items in the in-game shop, and the removal of Behemoth CTF from Ranked playlists. 343 Industries had previously said that once BTB is fixed, they'll address other issues with the game's multiplayer, including cheating and "wonkiness with the ranked experience."