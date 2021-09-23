Halo Infinite's multiplayer test will go ahead as planned

Breaking news: everything is normal and fine. Yesterday Halo Infinite developers 343 Industries mentioned during a livestream that they might need to delay this weekend's beta. Today they confirmed that's not the case, and posted an overview of what to expect.

343 Industries explained that the issue was that they'd accidentaly included a bunch of concept art in the preview build. The concept art doesn't give any spoilers, so 343 have decided to just release it anyway.

The multiplayer test overview breaks down what times the beta will launch, but also during what times individual modes or matchmaking will be available. This image covers the basics:

BST Friday 24th September - 6pm to 10pm, then Saturday 25th September 1am to 5am

Saturday 25th September - 6pm to 10pm, then Sunday 26th September 1am to 5am

Sunday 26th September - 6pm to 10pm, then Monday 27th September 1am to 5am PT Friday 24th September - 10am to 2pm, and 5pm to 9pm

Saturday 25th September - 10am to 2pm, and 5pm to 9pm

Sunday 26th September -10am to 2pm, and 5pm to 9pm

Here are the times in text form, including for BST timezones:

Even when matchmaking is unavailable, you'll be able to try out some of Halo Infinite's other modes, including the weapon drills, bot arena and more.

The potential change in schedule was originally mentioned during a Halo Infinite multiplayer livestream on Wednesday, during which it was said that "late-breaking issues" might prompt a "small shift" in the timeline for the next multiplayer beta. The plan had been for the beta client to rollout on Thursday and for servers to come online on Friday.

On Twitter, 343 Industries' community director Brian Jarrard followed up to say they'd make the call Thursday morning:

Thank you to everyone for tuning into the live stream today! Awesome to share the team's work and very excited to play it together soon.

No updates on flight timing yet, we're in a holding pattern as work continues. We'll see how things are looking tomorrow AM and make the call. — Brian Jarrard (@ske7ch) September 23, 2021

Which is exactly what has now happened.

343 Industries have been rigorous so far in their handling of Halo Infinite's multiplayer, testing different parts of it and offering detailed responses to player feedback. This next test will be a chance to see those changes in action ahead of the game's launch on December 8th.