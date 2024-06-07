Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions gets September release date in new trailer

Unbroken Studios and Warner Bros’ Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions will launch on 3rd September 2024, as announced at this year’s Summer Game Fest with a new trailer. It’s still a game about the Potterverse’s broomstick-riding sport, allowing players to play against the computer and each other across various single player and multiplayer modes, and it’s still a new instalment in the world of an author, JK Rowling, who has an on-going track record for endorsing transphobia.

Quidditch Champion was announced in April 2023 alongside a limited playtest. There’s been little additional news about it till now and the freshly released trailer doesn’t fill in the picture much - it's one of those cinematic montage of footage of people zipping about on their antique hoovers. It also doesn’t give a PC release date – while the game has been announced for desktops, it’s only listed here as coming to “all consoles”.

Quidditch Champions lets you play as four positions in the fantasy sport - Chaser, Seeker, Beater and Keeper. Some footage of the game leaked last year which suggested the presence of title Potter characters like Ron Weasley. It's not clear whether that footage is representative of the game as it stands - Warner has of course yanked it from circulation.

