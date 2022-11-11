If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Have you played... Where The Water Tastes Like Wine?

Take a wander through a different kind of American West
Rachel Watts avatar
Feature by Rachel Watts Reviews Editor
Published on

Where the Water Tastes Like Wine is a pretty bleak game, but it’s also really good! It’s set in Depression-era America, a time when many folks were having their assess kicked by the economy and manifest destiny. The game is about these people, specifically travellers and nomads who wander the country in search of answers. Migrant workers, preachers, poets, folk healers, Dustbowl refugees, and even men with wolf’s heads make up this cast, and it’s your job to meet these strangers and collect their stories.

You see, stories in Where The Water Tastes Like Wine act as currency. It’s a super interesting way of storytelling that relies on the exchange of these accounts. Through chatting with characters, you’ll be able to collect their tales which you can then re-tell to others, unlocking new interactions. You'll carry those tales with you, swapping them around campfires to make the main cast open up to you and share their own pasts and life lessons.

These tales you collect aren’t just disguised history lessons, either. There are ghost stories, creepy folk tales, and encounters with strange beings. The way the game combines the supernatural and the real, troubled histories of the US is honestly spellbinding.

The general vibe of the game is fantastical and surreal - very Kentucky Route Zero or the more recently released Norco. If you’re into these ‘American Gothic’ style of games, then Where The Water Tales Like Wine should be next on your itinerary.

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author

Rachel Watts avatar

Rachel Watts

Reviews Editor

Rachel manages all things reviews for RPS. Ever since she first started writing about games on the internet, she’s always felt strongly about championing indies and will never stop banging on about the latest indie darling. If you know of an upcoming game you think RPS would be interested in, she’s the gal to reach out to.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Rock Paper Shotgun subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, our monthly letter from the editor, and discounts on RPS merch. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

More Features

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch