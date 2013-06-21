Heavy Medication: Surgeon Sim Slices TF2's Heavy



Like the world's most fun STD, Team Fortress 2 really likes to spread itself around. What's that itch, Joe Danger? Why it's a just a case of the hats. That's not a wart on Poker Night at the Inventory, it's an achievement. And though the one game we all wanted to have a little bit of TF2 in it has remained resistant, there's a new strain that's proven to be too much for its immune system. Surgeon Simulator 2013's rib-cage cracking ridiculousness really did look a lot like the Meet The Medic trailer, and Valve has allowed the characters to appear in Bossa Studio's scalpel sim. It was inevitable.



This is more than just a cheap case of cosmetic surgery: the tools have been reworked, with the Spy's knife and the Scout's bat replacing the surgeon's tools, and the heart-surgery involves cramming an Uber-powered chest thumper right into the Heavy's cracked open rib-cage. I wonder if they managed to get voices recorded? There's no evidence of that in the trailer, but then it is a very short trailer indeed.

The update will be free to everyone who owns the game, soonish. Hey, if Adam can use wrestlers to express things, then I can too.