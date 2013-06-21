If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

Heavy Medication: Surgeon Sim Slices TF2's Heavy

Craig Pearson avatar
News by Craig Pearson Contributor
Published on


Like the world's most fun STD, Team Fortress 2 really likes to spread itself around. What's that itch, Joe Danger? Why it's a just a case of the hats. That's not a wart on Poker Night at the Inventory, it's an achievement. And though the one game we all wanted to have a little bit of TF2 in it has remained resistant, there's a new strain that's proven to be too much for its immune system. Surgeon Simulator 2013's rib-cage cracking ridiculousness really did look a lot like the Meet The Medic trailer, and Valve has allowed the characters to appear in Bossa Studio's scalpel sim. It was inevitable.

This is more than just a cheap case of cosmetic surgery: the tools have been reworked, with the Spy's knife and the Scout's bat replacing the surgeon's tools, and the heart-surgery involves cramming an Uber-powered chest thumper right into the Heavy's cracked open rib-cage. I wonder if they managed to get voices recorded? There's no evidence of that in the trailer, but then it is a very short trailer indeed.

The update will be free to everyone who owns the game, soonish. Hey, if Adam can use wrestlers to express things, then I can too.

Tagged With

About the Author

Join the Rock Paper Shotgun supporter program

Sign up today and get access to more articles like these, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and help us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

We love having a friendly, positive and constructive community - you lot are great - and we want to keep it like that. Our main commenting rule is "be excellent to each other". Please see our code of conduct, where you can find out what "be excellent" means. TL;DR? Respect others, think before you post, and be prepared for puns.

More News

Latest Articles

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch