Here's a last-minute first look at Warhammer Age Of Sigmar: Storm Ground

There's less than 24 hours to go before Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground hits Steam, but you can now watch about 16 mins worth of new footage from the game thanks to a new, last-minute developer video. The turn-based strategy game set in the rather maligned Sigmar setting looks kind of neat. The strategy isn’t grand at all. It’s full of tight, hex-based battles in deadly dioramas, and even has a touch of Into the Breach about it.

This isn’t a full match, but it shows that Sigmar will push players to carefully consider and reconsider each and every step of the battle they’re taking part in. As the developer sets up his fight between the Stormcast Eternals and the Nighthaunt in a late campaign mission, the challenge is made all the more difficult knowing that there are insta-death hexes on the field of battle. Both the player and the AI can bosh enemies into those, and he uses that to his advantage.

I was sold on it about halfway through the video, where the developer sets up a no-win situation for the AI: he fires off an AOE storm and shoves an enemy into the maelstrom. He then shifts a group of Castigators to a nearby hex. If the Nighthaunt stays in the storm, they’re dead, but if they leave it then the Castigators can follow up and kill them. There’s a lot of thoughtful tactical posturning each turn.

Winning will reward the player with cards that’ll upgrade abilities, units, and more, and losing will reset your progress. So don't lose. Easy.

Holy shit! it’s out tomorrow on Steam, priced at £35/€40/$40.