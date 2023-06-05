How can I watch Summer Game Fest Live 2023? Summer Game Fest, a.k.a. Keigh3, is back for another sunny season, this time with eight events taking place over the course of four days. Kicking things off of course is the nominal Summer Game Fest itself, a live streamed show that's known for being the event where a bunch of major new games will be announced, as well as showcasing trailers for some of the mostly hotly-anticipated upcoming titles.

It's one of the biggest dates of the year in every gamer's calendar, so read on for the full itinerary of Summer Game Fest 2023, including details on where you can watch Summer Game Fest Live and all the over events that are taking place!

How to watch Summer Game Fest 2023 Live

If you're not lucky enough to be there in LA at the YouTube Theater in-person, worry not, as you can still catch Summer Game Fest 2023 live when it's streamed on all major platforms including YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, and TikTok. In each case, you want to follow the official account for The Game Awards and tune in at the times shown below.

Summer Game Fest 2023 full schedule

Here's every event you can tune in for as part of 2023's Summer Game Fest:

June 8 (Thursday)

Summer Game Fest: 8pm BST / 3pm EDT / 12pm PDT

8pm BST / 3pm EDT / 12pm PDT Day of the Devs: 10pm BST / 5pm EDT / 2pm PDT

10pm BST / 5pm EDT / 2pm PDT Devolver Direct: 11pm BST / 6pm EDT / 3pm PDT

June 9 (Friday)

Tribeca Games Spotlight: 8pm BST / 3pm EDT / 12pm PDT

June 10 (Saturday)

Wholesome Direct: 5pm BST / 12pm EDT / 9am PDT

5pm BST / 12pm EDT / 9am PDT OTK Games Expo: 7pm BST / 2pm EDT / 11am PDT

June 11 (Sunday)

Xbox Games Showcase + Starfield Direct: 6pm BST / 1pm EDT / 10am PDT

6pm BST / 1pm EDT / 10am PDT PC Gaming Show: 9pm BST / 4pm EDT / 1pm PDT

Our Edders is on the ground in LA and the rest of the team are watching over here in the UK, so for all your Summer Game Fest 2023 needs, be sure to follow the Summer Game Fest 2023 tag here on Rock Paper Shotgun!