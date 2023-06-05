If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

How to watch Summer Game Fest 2023

Tune in from Thursday, 8th June for the year's biggest livestream showcasing new and upcoming games

An abstract logo for Summer Game Fest 2023, featuring bubbles on a predominantly blue background with dashes of pink. It shows the date of the opening night show (Thursday June 8) and the name of the live venue (YouTube Theatre).
Image credit: Summer Game Fest
Rebecca Jones avatar
Guide by Rebecca Jones Guides Writer
Published on

How can I watch Summer Game Fest Live 2023? Summer Game Fest, a.k.a. Keigh3, is back for another sunny season, this time with eight events taking place over the course of four days. Kicking things off of course is the nominal Summer Game Fest itself, a live streamed show that's known for being the event where a bunch of major new games will be announced, as well as showcasing trailers for some of the mostly hotly-anticipated upcoming titles.

It's one of the biggest dates of the year in every gamer's calendar, so read on for the full itinerary of Summer Game Fest 2023, including details on where you can watch Summer Game Fest Live and all the over events that are taking place!

How to watch Summer Game Fest 2023 Live

If you're not lucky enough to be there in LA at the YouTube Theater in-person, worry not, as you can still catch Summer Game Fest 2023 live when it's streamed on all major platforms including YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, and TikTok. In each case, you want to follow the official account for The Game Awards and tune in at the times shown below.

Summer Game Fest 2023 full schedule

Here's every event you can tune in for as part of 2023's Summer Game Fest:

June 8 (Thursday)

  • Summer Game Fest: 8pm BST / 3pm EDT / 12pm PDT
  • Day of the Devs: 10pm BST / 5pm EDT / 2pm PDT
  • Devolver Direct: 11pm BST / 6pm EDT / 3pm PDT

June 9 (Friday)

  • Tribeca Games Spotlight: 8pm BST / 3pm EDT / 12pm PDT

June 10 (Saturday)

  • Wholesome Direct: 5pm BST / 12pm EDT / 9am PDT
  • OTK Games Expo: 7pm BST / 2pm EDT / 11am PDT

June 11 (Sunday)

  • Xbox Games Showcase + Starfield Direct: 6pm BST / 1pm EDT / 10am PDT
  • PC Gaming Show: 9pm BST / 4pm EDT / 1pm PDT

Our Edders is on the ground in LA and the rest of the team are watching over here in the UK, so for all your Summer Game Fest 2023 needs, be sure to follow the Summer Game Fest 2023 tag here on Rock Paper Shotgun!

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Rebecca Jones avatar

Rebecca Jones

Guides Writer

Rebecca is ⅓ of RPS' guides team, ⅓ of the Indiescovery Podcast crew, and currently looking for something else to take a 33% share in so she can call herself a fully rounded games journalist.

Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch