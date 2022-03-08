Humble's Boomer Shooter bundle contains some throwback FPS classics

I'm not sure how I feel about the term "boomer shooter". Given that it refers to new first-person shooters which evoke games from the '90s, shouldn't they be millenial shooters? Fresh from killing napkins and mayonnaise, here come millenials to kill Shub-Niggurath.

This is clearly me fighting a losing semantic battle, but in any case, Humble's Boomer Shooters Bundle has a lot of great games, including Dusk, Amid Evil, Ion Fury, HROT, and more for £9.05/$12.

The other games on the list are Dread Templar, Hedon Bloodlite, Project Warlock, Hellbound - plus discount vouchers for Ultrakill and Prodeus.

It's the first two I mentioned above that we like best: Dusk and Amid Evil. The latter of the dup is on our best shooters list:

Amid Evil's a throwback FPS that's best described as a DOOM-like, but make it fantasy. So instead of pistols and shotguns, you've got staffs that belch blue blobs and swords that sling arcs of mana. It's also quite crafty with some of the usual FPS suspects that hinder fluidity nowadays. There's no fall damage and you can breathe underwater without a worry. The focus is entirely on smashing skeletons with your spells, and I like that.

While John was wowed in his Dusk review back in 2018:

DUSK rather undersells itself when it declares it's "straight outta the '90s". While absolutely going for that Doom/Hexen vibe, with outstandingly fast movement, gorgeous chunky pixel enemies, and big meaty guns that pack a punch, it also has a really quite fantastic amount of good sense where not to be faithful to those mid-90s gibby times. If anything, DUSK feels like the FPS that id, 3D Realms and Raven would have made if they'd only had the tech.

This is strong stuff for people who love shotguns, running fast, and gibbing monsters - which I do. You can pay what you want for it from Humble, but smaller amounts will net you fewer games. Like in a shop.