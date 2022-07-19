If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

"I want Lady D," says Resident Evil’s Netflix showrunner

Resident Evil's Netflix showrunner Andrew Dabb really wants Village's Lady Dimitrescu in the series.

The showrunner of Netflix’s new Resident Evil TV series really wants to fit Resident Evil Village's most famous big bad, Lady Dimitrescu, on the small screen. In an interview, Andrew Dabb mentioned that he hopes to delve deeper into the voluminous bosom of Resident Evil lore for any future seasons. Watch a clip from the new series below and marvel at some dubious Scottish accents.

Netflix's Resident Evil series takes a diversion to London in 2036. It never changes, does it?

“Over the course of the series, I want to bring everything in,” Dabb told Polygon. “Left to my own devices, I want Lady D, I want the plant monster, I want it all. I want everything, but judiciously [and] responsibly over time.” Boulder punching scene confirmed, everyone.

I’m most excited to see more familiar protagonists from the games rock up though, particularly Leon S. Kennedy and his amazing suitcase of tessellation. That should make for a nice tie-in to the Resident Evil 4 remake coming in 2023.

Fans haven’t taken to the Resi telly show much since it launched on Netflix last week on July 14th, so it's debatable whether adding more game characters will help improve the situation. There’s all the Rule 34 Zootopia fanfic stuff, for starters, but at least the Twitter discourse is proving pretty entertaining. It certainly helps to put its 1.8 and "overwhelming dislike" user score on Metacritic and 26% average audience score on Rotten Tomatoes into context, that's for sure.

Even the actor who played Brad Vickers in the original Resident Evil 3 chimed in:

This is the only viable opinion, however:

I steadfastly refuse to believe the new show could be a worse adaptation than the Resident Evil movies, but I've yet to plonk myself down in front of the tellybox for long enough to watch any of it. Scribbles on to-do list. Some of the defenders have a point that, heck, Resident Evil's never been known for its sterling dialogue and strong plotlines. Perfect streaming fodder then.

You can watch Resident Evil on Netflix. What, where's everyone going? Bingo?

