Immortals Fenyx Rising has become my comfort game and I will not be shamed

We've all got 'em, right? The games we play to make ourselves feel better, to self soothe, the game we play over the Christmas break. My most recent one has been PowerWash Simulator, because it has clear goals in an organised list, it goes ding, it has a nice white noise... But imagine my shock when I re-installed Immortals Fenyx Rising for the somethingth time, and realised that it has been a comfort game for me all along.

This might make me a massive hypocrite. It's a big Ubisoft RPG filled stuff I complain about modern games having, notably a big map of empty space filled with busywork quests and collectibles. But I don't know what to tell you! It requires concentration but not too much, the set dressing all looks great, and it's doing all that AAA stuff with a wink and a smile, so it's sort of fine. It has fourth wall-breaking meta narration! How can I not like it!