Ubisoft have reportedly scrapped an Immortals Fenyx Rising sequel

Ubisoft have apparently aborted plans for a sequel to Immortals Fenyx Rising, according to a report on VGC. They cite "multiple development sources" who, speaking anonymously, say that the project was scrapped earlier this month.

Immortals Fenyx Rising was developed by Ubisoft Quebec, who were apparently also working on its sequel. Prior to Immortals, the studio was responsible for development on Assassin's Creed Odyssey.

Immortals Fenyx Rising was a bit like Zelda.

Ubisoft have seemingly scrapped several projects in the past twelve months. In January, they cancelled three unannounced games and abandoned "team battle arena" Project Q. Last July they cancelled Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Frontline, Splinter Cell VR and two unannounced games. The cancellations came amid what Ubisoft called "worsening macroeconomic conditions" and an industry shift "towards mega-brands and long-lasting titles", leading the French publisher towards "increased cautiousness".

On the subject of a Immortals Fenyx Rising sequel, an Ubisoft spokesperson told VGC the company "does not comment on rumours or speculation." It's worth keeping in mind that no Immortals sequel was ever officially announced, although it was rumoured, and so there's no need to 'officially' cancel it either.

Alice B liked the original in her Immortals Fenyx Rising review in 2020, calling it "a fun, family-friendly, imaginative action game that can get a bit grindy." It got DLC the following year that traded Greek myths for Chinese mythology.