In a Call Of Duty first, Modern Warfare 3 will share its arsenal with Modern Warfare 2

Did you spend dozens of hours unlocking weapons in 2022's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2? Are you groaning at the thought of leaving all your precious shootybangs behind, once the Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 remake rolls around on November 10th? Such has ever been the lot of the career CODDER, asked to start anew with every sequel like Sisyphus returning to his boulder, except that Sisyphus didn't have to worry about trolls over voicechat. All that changes with Modern Warfare 3, however, which brings across a "vast amount" of content from Modern Warfare 2, including guns, attachments and cosmetics.

The immediate question this raises is, of course: so how much actual new stuff is there in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3? The new game has been dogged by reports that it's glorified DLC, fleshed out and paradropped into 2023 to make up for the delay of an unannounced Treyarch-led game. Activision making a selling point out of what MW3 shares with MW2 lends substance to that rumour. It also comes across as a bit cheeky, given that Call of Duty is in the habit of reusing weapon designs anyway. But who knows, perhaps the developers have countless new instruments of modernwarfaring to share at the full reveal on 17th August.

In keeping with stodgy seasonal content strategums at large, the carry-forward thing has a few ifs and buts. Activision have published an exhaustive Q&A which makes me yearn for the blessed relief of Gun Game, that recurring Call of Duty mode where you get a new gun every time you kill something, and don't have to think so much about managing your arsenal.

Some key takeaways from that Q&A: 1) you'll get access to Modern Warfare 2's guns in Modern Warfare 3 even if you don't own the former game, though you'll need to complete the relevant challenges to get at them. 2) The day-one transfer doesn't apply to seasonal stuff that was available for a limited time in Modern Warfare 2. 3) You can level up the same gun in both games simultaneously, but you can't transfer MW3 weapons back to MW2 4) All of this will be integrated into Warzone 2.

The returning guns aren't the only things you might find familiar about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. Here's the latest trailer, which reintroduces grouchy ultranationalist Makorov as the new game's villain. I'd get those tattoos looked at if I were you, mate. I think you took the bandage off too early.