If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

10

Intel “working hard” to sort out graphics card shortages with Arc GPUs

“Millions” of new cards are the goal, though the way there is unclear
James Archer avatar
News by James Archer Hardware Editor
Published on
Intel executive Raja Koduri standing next to a presentation on Intel Arc GPUs.

Intel’s Arc graphics cards are, despite apparent delays, likely to launch this year. And not just with the expectation of being good GPUs, but with the hope that they can fix one of the biggest vexations in PC gaming: a years-long component shortage that’s made all of the best graphics cards nearly impossible to buy at fair prices.

Intel graphics chief Raja Koduri is at least well aware of the pressure, tweeting that the company is “working hard to find a path towards the mission - getting millions of Arc GPUs into the hands of PC gamers every year.” Koduri was responding to an open letter from our friends at PC Gamer, calling on Intel to finally toss an escape rope down the hardware hellmouth we’ve all found ourselves trapped in. Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger also responded, claiming “We’re on it.”

In theory, any non-paper GPU launch should have some degree of alleviating effect: the whole situation ultimately comes down to the yawning chasm between demand and supply, so increasing the latter is the only realistic solution. In practice, sadly, the new batches of AMD and Nvidia cards that have released in the past year-and-a-bit – from occasional RTX 3080 restocks to brand new models like the Radeon RX 6500 XT – have been just too small in number to avoid being instantly overcome by resellers and cash-rich cryptocurrency miners.

The Arc series could still avoid this, but available stock would indeed need to number in the millions. And Koduri, pointedly, hasn’t actually committed to that – only to making an effort to “find a path” in that direction. That may be tricky, given Intel are all but certain to face similar production problems to the ones that have slowed AMD and Nvidia’s GPU output; for instance, the first Arc Alchemist GPUs will use chips from TSMC, who also supply AMD, and have themselves warned of silicon shortages continuing on into 2023.

We’ll see, I suppose. These Arc GPUs definitely have the potential to form one of the biggest hardware launches in 2022, alongside the likes of the Steam Deck, and I’m particularly curious to see how Intel’s XeSS upscaling tech compares to DLSS. But now the promises have been made, it’s all on Intel to keep to them.

Tagged With

About the Author

James Archer avatar

James Archer

Hardware Editor

James retired from writing about Dota for RPS to write about hardware for RPS. His favourite watercooler radiator size is 280mm and he always takes advantage of RGB lighting by setting everything to a solid light blue.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

More News

Latest Articles

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch