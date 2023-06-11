All the Summer Game Fest and not-E3 news

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

InXile's new time-travelling steampunk RPG looks like a lost BioShock Infinite sequel

Check out Clockwork Revolution's trailer and you'll see what I mean

A mechanical man in a Clockwork Revolution screenshot.
Image credit: Xbox Game Studios
Alice O'Connor avatar
News by Alice O'Connor Associate Editor
Published on

When Clockwork Revolution's announcement trailer started playing in the Xbox Games Showcase today, I almost thought was a follow-up to BioShock Infinite. An opulent oversaturated city with a hanging railway, heaps of gadgets, a taunting antagonist, a protagonist with reality-altering powers, and a giant baddy with a gunarm? Surely BioShock? Nope! It's a new first-person steampunk RPG from InXile Entertainment, the makers of Torment: Tides Of Numenera. And two of its lead developers worked at Troika on their steampunk RPG, Arcanum: Of Steamworks & Magick Obscura. Come have a watch.

Watch on YouTube

Clockwork Revolution is set in the Victorian-ish steampunk city of Avalon, which at first glance appears just lovely with all sorts of wondrous technology. Except, you discover after finding a time travel gizmo, it's only this way because Lady Ironwood used time travel herself to brutally alter the city's history to her benefit. So off you go, skipping around in time, making decisions that will change history, then returning to find out how you've actually changed history. The buttercream effect is always a real pain in the bum.

"Through unprecedented and complex visual and narrative depth, the choices you make on your trips into the past will change the people, the stories, and the city of Avalon itself in extraordinary and (very often) unexpected ways, InXile say in their announcement. "In Clockwork Revolution we're pushing roleplaying reactivity to new heights, infused with the unique texture and personality that you've come to expect from our games."

InXile note that some key members of their team have strong relevant steampunk history, having worked on Arcanum (which we will still tell you is one of the best RPGs). Game director Chad Moore was a programmer on the 2001 RPG, while principal designer Jason Anderson was co-project leader.

Clockwork Revolution is headed to Steam and Game Pass. No word when just yet. It'll also be on Xbox Xeries XS.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Alice O'Connor avatar

Alice O'Connor

Associate Editor

Alice has been playing video games since SkiFree and writing about them since 2009, with nine years at RPS. She enjoys immersive sims, roguelikelikes, chunky revolvers, weird little spooky indies, mods, walking simulators, and finding joy in details. Alice lives, swims, and cycles in Scotland.

Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch