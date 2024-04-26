Join us with your most valuable scrap to talk about Lethal Company in today's RPS Game Club liveblog!

It's finally time for this month's RPS Game Club live blog. This April, we've been tackling the comedy-horror Lethal Company. Whilst some of us have enjoyed the nonsensical hijinks Lethal Company can offer, others have been less enthused with the progression system and prefer the shiny newbie experience.

We've had some good chat on the matter. Although, I've mostly been preoccupied by the various hardworking monsters in the game. Now, it's your turn to hit us with your questions (or your shovels). Let's chat about all things Lethal Company, today (April 26th) at 4pm BST.