JoJo's Bizarre Adventure fighting game coming to PC

The big hairstyles, dramatic poses, daft names, shouted catchphrases, and supernatural powers of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure are coming to PC in a fighting game based on the popular anime/manga series. Due to launch this autumn, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R is an updated and expanded version of a PlayStation 3 exclusive from 2013. It has over 50 characters from the anime turn up, strike a pose, throw down, and shout "Ora ora ora!" real loud.

Publishers Bandai Namco explain that this new version "introduces a completely revamped and improved version of the fight system first introduced in 2013, upping the tempo with hit stops, dashes, intricate new combos, and an all-new 'Support Attack' tag-team battle system." It also boasts new sound from the anime's Japanese voice actors, plus "updated graphics to suit the anime's art style". The eponymous All Star Battle mode has new battles too.

This makes sense. While many re-releases capitalise upon nostalgia for the original game, many folks who might be interested in this now likely didn't even know about the game when it first came out. JoJo has found a lot of new fans over the past eight years, especially now it's on Netflix.

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R is slated to arrive on Steam this autumn. It'll also hit PlayStation 5, Xbox Xeriex XS, Switch, PS4, and Xbone. As before, it's made by CyberConnect2, the Japanese studio also behind Asura's Wrath—an extremely anime game I'd still like to see publishers Capcom release on PC.