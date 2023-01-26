JoJo's Bizarre Adventure and Hot Wheels coming to PC Game Pass soon

After a mysterious delay from December, arcade racing game Hot Wheels Unleashed will finally arrive on PC Game Pass in early February. I hear it's pretty good! It's one of the small handful of games Microsoft have confirmed as coming to PC Game Pass in the next fortnight, which also include the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure fighting game and a return to the subscription service for Darkest Dungeon. Alas, games coming mean games going. Do check out Donut County before it's swallowed by the abyss.

Coming to PC Game Pass soon

It's not a huge list, but it's a decent list. Hi-Fi Rush is a surprise new game from the studio behind The Evil Within and Ghostwire: Tokyo, a rhythm action game I hear great things about. Inkulinati is an intriguing turn-based strategy game with the look of medieval manuscripts, and it seemed good even back when we played a demo in 2020. The JoJoJoJoing is an expanded remaster of a fighting game first released on consoles in 2013, starring those flamboyant anime boys and girls. Darkest Dungeon has been on PC Game Pass before, but the punishing turn-based dungeon-crawler is still worth a go. My only tip is to give yourself permission to uninstall once you grow bored of its immensely boring feedback loop for punishing failure. And Hot Wheels, yeah, I heard that's good too. Lots of games I want to try. Lovely.

Leaving PC Game Pass soon

Some good games there too! You've still got time to finish Donut County, a fun and playful puzzle game about a raccoon swallowing a town through technomagical holes (though John Walker's Donut County review was a little disappointed). Telling Lies is Sam Barlow's previous woman-watching mystery game. Taiko no Tatsujin is some furious rhythm gaming. And Worms WMD is a Worms game.

Here's Noa with more on Donut County

Do check out Microsoft's blog post for games coming to Game Pass on consoles and the Cloud too, including GoldenEye 007. I guess that's technically playable on PC if you're a Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriber? But doesn't really count.