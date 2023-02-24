When will multiplayer arrive in Kerbal Space Program 2? Kerbal Space Program 2 has now launched into Early Access on PC, but there's a way to go before this sequel to 2015's hit space flight simulator will gain all of its eventual features. Flagship new features like multiplayer aren't in the game just yet, but thanks to a roadmap provided by the dev team, we have an idea of what's in the game right now and what's still to come.

Kerbal Space Program 2 Early Access roadmap

Below is the Early Access roadmap from KSP2's official website:

So far, only the features listed under "Early Access" (in the highlighted blue box) are accessible in the Early Access version of the game. That means that KSP2's campaign mode currently plays like a sandbox. You can mess around building rockets, learn all about orbital theory from the game's new and improved tutorial system, and explore the expanded (and graphically enhanced) Kerbol solar system.

However, as of now you can't play through campaign missions or test drive any of the sequel's other brand-new features such as interstellar travel, colony development, or multiplayer.

When will more features come to KSP2 Early Access?

Kerbal Space Program 2's Early Access roadmap is notably short of exact rollout dates for upcoming features right now. However, we can make an educated guess based on a few factors.

Based on the roadmap visual, it seems like the plan is to add new content in stages, with the science tree possibly planned as the next update in line. Every subsequent roadmap point expands KSP2's scope, building into bigger ideas like deepspace exploration and multiplayer, which would be a sensible way to manage the rollout of all the new features. It also makes it quite clear that these features are planned for inclusion before the Early Access period is over.

As for the timescale on which this will all take place, we don't have a final release date for the full game yet either. However, we do know that the game will also arrive on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S once it's ready to launch in full on PC, and — prior to several unfortunate production delays — the plan for KSP2 was always to wrap up Early Access and launch onto consoles within the same calendar year. Given that KSP2 has hit Early Access well within Q1 2023, I'd say there's reason to hope that we'll see a finished launch within the year, even if this is mostly speculation right now.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Now that you're up to speed on what we know about KSP2's journey through Early Access, you might like to take a look at our Kerbal Space Program 2 beginner's tips and tricks guide.