League Of Legends spin-offs Ruined King and Hextech Mayhem are out now

If the new League Of Legends Netflix series Arcane has you in the mood to explore more of Runeterra, then you're in luck. Yesterday, Riot Games launched not one, but two new spin-off games. Ruined King is an RPG with turn-based combat in which you'll explore the world with a party of League champs. Then, Hextech Mayhem is a cute-looking rhythm runner.

I've played like one match of League and don't fancy ever jumping into a MOBA again, so I'm looking forward to trying these. RPGs are much more my thing, plus I know League has a load of juicy lore that'd be fab to explore outside of the competitive PvP stuff.

Ruined King is a singleplayer turn-based RPG developed by Airship Syndicate, the folks who made Darksiders Genesis. You'll have a party of League characters (Miss Fortune, Illaoi, Braum, Yasuo, Ahri, and Pyke), and will have to deal with the baddies causing a spooky mist that's fallen over Bilgewater and the Shadow Isles.

Hextech Mayhem seems like a much lighter affair, where you'll be bomb-jumping across piltover as fluffy lil Yordles. Having just watched the latest episodes of Arcane, it does seem a little odd that they're so joyfully bombing Piltover. I think that place has had quite enough explosions.

Both games are published by Riot Forge, Riot Games' new-ish publishing label. They announced another new spin-off on the way too - Song Of Nunu, a singleplayer adventure from Tequila Works (who made Rime). Nunu and their 2D action platformer Conv/rgence will both arrive in 2022.

Ruined King is available now on Steam, the Epic Games Store and GOG priced at £25/€30/$30. It's also on PS4, Xbone and Nintendo Switch. Hextech Mayhem can also be found on Steam, Epic, GOG and the Switch priced at £8/€9/$10.