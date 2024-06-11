Arcane's second season will be its last, says its first trailer

I've never played League Of Legends and I have no interest in doing so, but Arcane was superb. Set within the world of Riot's MOBA and starring several of its playable characters, Netflix's mini series was better animated and better written than any of its peers.

A second season is on the way and due to arrive this November. Its teaser trailer also refers to it as "the final chapter".

Probably don't watch this if you didn't see the first season:

That its the final season is good news, right? I loved the first season of Arcane, but good stories have endings.

I might need to go re-watch the first season between now and November, because I've forgotten a lot of the details since the first season launched in 2021. Even I can tell its picking up the major plot threads from the original's ending, with several recurring characters - which is why you shouldn't have watched the above trailer if you didn't see season one.

Arcane is the work of French animation studio Fortiche, who aside from Arcane also worked on K/DA music videos and game trailers for Riot. Riot bought a substantital stake in the company in 2022, which suggests Arcane might not be their last League Of Legends-themed animation project. Or maybe next time it'll be a Valorant series, who knows.