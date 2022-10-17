Riot Games acquire World Of Tanks and World Of Warships support studio

Valorant and League Of Legends developers Riot Games have completed their purchase of Wargaming Sydney, a support studio that’s previously worked on World Of Tanks and World Of Warships. The studio, which has been part of Wargaming since 2012, will be renamed Riot Sydney. They’ll be switching to work on Riot’s live-service games, including Valorant and League Of Legends.

The newly rechristened Riot Sydney are one of the largest development studios in Australia, and have been around for more than 25 years. “The Rioters that have had the opportunity to work with members of the Sydney team are confident not only in the tech they’ve built over the years but, more importantly, in the people who’ve built it,” said Riot co-founder Marc Merrill. Wargaming Sydney’s MMO middleware Bigworld Technology was what saw them become part of Wargaming a decade ago, but that isn’t part of the acquisition.

We ranked Valorant among the 25 best FPS games to play on PC recently. The game launched in 2020, and Matt (RPS in peace) had a mixed time with it for his Valorant review. “Valorant's gunplay feels just as weighty and precise as CS:GO's, with a structure that hits all the same highs and lows. Abilities sometimes let you outsmart people rather than simply outshoot them, and I'm excited about playing in a squad of friendly and coordinated pals. If and when they fall away, though, I expect I will too.”

Valorant is a free to play download from the Epic Games Store.