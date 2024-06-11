Leak suggests a Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater release date exactly 20 years after the original

What a thrill! Oh, wait, actually no. It’s just a release date. We get those all the time. Still, I’m not entirely un-thrilled to learn that stealth action game Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater could be arriving as soon as the 17th of November this year, according to a hastily scrubbed X post by retailer GameStop. Thankfully, the folks at the (good, handsome) Ian Games Network grabbed the offending information square before it was deleted. Here’s said square:

Image credit: GameStop

As IGN point out, the 17th of November falls on a Sunday this year, which is an unusual day to release a game. Should the leak turn out correct, however, that would mean the Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater remake releases exactly 20 years after the original. So that's one point for and one against, creating a sort of legitimacy equilibrium. This scans to me, as both Good Leakman and Bad Infoman would be fine names for Metal Gear bosses.

We got our first look at Delta last year, and then another, better look at it over the weekend as part of the Xbox Games Showcase. Yesterday, Konami put out a video featuring Snake voice actor David Hayter doing some marketing, and chatting to producer Noriaki Okamura, which you can find below.

The video felt a bit plastic and gross to me in ways I can’t quite articulate. Everyone loves Hayter, and Hayter evidently retains a lot of love for the series, so I’m not sure why they couldn’t have just had him speak like a human being instead of like he was trying to sell me some Cillit Bang. Still, it was good to hear his voice in the trailers, and I’m fully supportive of him getting that bag. From the interview, I got the strong impression that Konami intend to continue the series with original titles if the remakes are successful, although I imagine that’ll be a good few years off now. Whether we'll all be feasting on tree frogs or simply eating crow come November, we'll have to wait and see.