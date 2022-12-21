Lego Builder's Journey is the next free game from the Epic Games Store

Bricky puzzle game Lego Builder’s Journey is the latest freebie being given away on the Epic Games Store as part of their Christmas sale. Honestly, I did not immediately mistake this for Lego Bricktales, which I’m sure you didn’t either. Builder’s Journey tasks you with solving puzzles by, well, building with Lego. It’s also a bit of a looker, with some snazzy visual accoutrements such as ray tracing and global illumination. You can have a watch of the very pretty Builder’s Journey trailer below.

Watch on YouTube Lego Builder's Journey is one good lookin' puzzle game.

The block-based puzzler was an Apple Arcade exclusive in 2019 before being ported to PC nearly two years later. You have to move Lego blocks about to achieve whatever goal the puzzle requires, such as helping a minifig out or restoring a damaged building. There’s also a Creative Mode that lets you construct your own (in my case, hideous) attempts at being a master builder, and take photos to document your crimes against Lego. Builder’s Journey seems like entirely the kind of chill mood that’ll fit into hectic Christmas schedules in short, angular bursts.

As has become something of a tradition now, The Epic Games Store are giving away a free game every day for 15 days. Builder’s Journey’s their newest offering, but we’ve already had some tower defence with Bloons TD6 to kick off the freebie season, followed by Double Fine’s RPG Costume Quest 2, arcade racer Horizon Chase Turbo, sci-fi adventure Sable, pony brawler Them’s Fightin’ Herds, and yesterday’s Wolfenstein: New Order. According to my calculations, that leaves us with another – hang on, just factorising some equations – eight games left to go before the giveaway ends on December 29th.

Lego Builder’s Journey is free on the Epic Games Store until 4pm GMT/5pm CET/11am ET on December 22nd. Another mystery game will be up for grabs then.