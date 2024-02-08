Lenovo's powerful Legion Go handheld is £50 off at Amazon UK

Lenovo's Legion Go is the most powerful and specced out PC handheld we've seen yet, with a mammoth 8-inch 1600p 144Hz screen, Z1 Extreme chipset and detachable controllers - one of which turns into a pseudo-mouse for FPS action. The Legion Go debuted at £649, a price at which we found it largely compelling, but now it's dropped to something a bit more reasonable - £649.

That £50 discount doesn't make it a budget option by any means, especially with the most affordable Steam Deck at £349 and an OLED model at £479, but it's still a welcome price drop on one of the most intriguing PC handhelds we've seen yet.

Having gone hands-on with the Legion Go myself - albeit after James experienced its controllers stop working under mysterious circumstances - I think this is a more fair price for what is undoubtedly the best-equipped handheld in the PC space right now.

Lenovo's software solution is perhaps a step behind its rival Asus', but the core design here is reasonable. The higher-res screen is intriguing too, as you won't be able to play recent AAA releases at the full res and refresh rate, but it does allow the Legion Go to scale a bit better than the Steam Deck and ROG Ally when playing older titles that are less demanding and therefore can hit higher resolutions/frame-rates. Unfortunately, the Legion Go has the same Z1 Extreme chipset as the (lower-res and therefore easier-to-drive) Asus ROG Ally, as faster options aren't really available yet.

In any case, I'm interested to hear at what price the Legion Go would become worth considering for you, as its particular set of specs and features are a little outside the mainstream path pioneered by Valve with the Steam Deck but could be well worth the premium for the right person.