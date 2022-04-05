Life Is Strange: True Colors among April's new Xbox Game Pass games

Short(ish), narrative games are what Game Pass is perfect for, and there are a couple of interesting ones heading to Game Pass on April. On top of the pile is Life Is Strange: True Colors, but there's also the day one indie release of gorgeous cybernoir adventure game Chinatown Detective Agency.

Find the complete list below.

Here are the games coming (and out now) to PC Game Pass in April:

Cricket 22 (Cloud) - Out now

MLB The Show 22 (Cloud) - Out now

Chinatown Detective Agency (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 7

Dragon Age 2 (Cloud) – April 7

Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare (Cloud) – April 7

Star Wars: Squadrons (Cloud) – April 7

Life Is Strange: True Colors (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 12

Panzer Corps 2 (PC) – April 12

The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk (PC) – April 12

Lost In Random (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 14

I've not played Life Is Strange: True Colo(u)rs, but I know several people who love it. Alice B liked it a lot in her review, while feeling it fell just "short of true brilliance."

Chinatown Detective Agency is more of an unknown quantity, but I'm interested because I love noir detective stories. I'm less certain of modern point-and-click adventure games - which can mean many things - although the need to rely on "real world research" to solve cases does sound intriguing.

Otherwise, there's a lot of EA games (already available via EA Play) that are now available for cloud streaming via Game Pass. And Cricket 22. Which I hear is good if you like cricket. I do not understand cricket.

As always, there are a handful of games leaving the service this month. On April 15th, Game Pass subscribers will say goodbye to Rain On Your Parade, The Long Dark and Pathway, while F1 2019 will slip down the pit lane on April 18th.