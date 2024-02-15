Logitech's excellent G915 TKL low-profile wireless mechanical gaming keyboard is 55% off at Amazon UK

The Logitech G915 Lightspeed TKL is a phenomenal gaming keyboard with low-profile mechanical switches, reliable Lightspeed wireless and a compact layout, yet Logitech normally ask well over £100 for it - and double that when it first launched! Today though, the G915 TKL Lightspeed is 55% off, dropping it to the more reasonable price of £99.

The G915 TKL is a keyboard that I've used for way longer than I actually needed to review it, just because it was comfortable, rapid and overall pleasant to use. The keyboard's low profile keycaps are here matched with tactile switches, providing a good mixture of instant response and good tactile feedback as a keypress is registered - so this is a good choice for both typing and gaming.

You have the option of using the keyboard wired via USB-C or via Bluetooth, but where this keyboard really shines is via Logitech's low-latency 2.4GHz Lightspeed wireless. Logitech were the first to really crack the secret of as-fast-as-wired peripherals, and that expertise shows through here with bulletproof connectivity, essentially identical input latency figures to a wired connection and good battery life at 40 hours as well.

Other features I haven't mentioned thus far include per-key RGB backlighting for each key - with the option for a range of effects including 'off' and 'single colour static' - media keys, a volume roller and a full UK layout. Overall, this is a complete package that I highly recommend at this heavily reduced price point.