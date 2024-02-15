If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Logitech's excellent G915 TKL low-profile wireless mechanical gaming keyboard is 55% off at Amazon UK

£99 for one of the best keyboards I've ever tested.

The Logitech G915 TKL Lightspeed Wireless against a plain grey background.
Will Judd avatar
Deals by Will Judd Contributor
Published on

The Logitech G915 Lightspeed TKL is a phenomenal gaming keyboard with low-profile mechanical switches, reliable Lightspeed wireless and a compact layout, yet Logitech normally ask well over £100 for it - and double that when it first launched! Today though, the G915 TKL Lightspeed is 55% off, dropping it to the more reasonable price of £99.

The G915 TKL is a keyboard that I've used for way longer than I actually needed to review it, just because it was comfortable, rapid and overall pleasant to use. The keyboard's low profile keycaps are here matched with tactile switches, providing a good mixture of instant response and good tactile feedback as a keypress is registered - so this is a good choice for both typing and gaming.

You have the option of using the keyboard wired via USB-C or via Bluetooth, but where this keyboard really shines is via Logitech's low-latency 2.4GHz Lightspeed wireless. Logitech were the first to really crack the secret of as-fast-as-wired peripherals, and that expertise shows through here with bulletproof connectivity, essentially identical input latency figures to a wired connection and good battery life at 40 hours as well.

Other features I haven't mentioned thus far include per-key RGB backlighting for each key - with the option for a range of effects including 'off' and 'single colour static' - media keys, a volume roller and a full UK layout. Overall, this is a complete package that I highly recommend at this heavily reduced price point.

Rock Paper Shotgun is the home of PC gaming

Sign in and join us on our journey to discover strange and compelling PC games.

Related topics
Gaming Keyboards Logitech PC
About the Author
Will Judd avatar

Will Judd

Contributor

Will Judd is a journeyman from the forges of Digital Foundry, here to spread the good word about hardware deals and StarCraft.

Comments