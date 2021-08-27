If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Man, I'm so looking forward to The BB Boys becoming The BBBB Boys

Buddy Bot's gonna be my new best friend
Katharine Castle avatar
Katharine Castle
Published on
Sam looks at Buddy Bot walking up to him on a grassy mountainside in Death Stranding Director's Cut

During Geoff's Gamescom MegaMix earlier this week, we got another extended peek at Death Stranding's upcoming Director's Cut, which adds loads of new features, modes, story missions and ways to transport your cargo to Kojima's esoteric postal hiking sim. Personally, I couldn't care less about the bum-warming jet pack or the mountain-scaling catapult. Instead, I'm ALL about Sam's Buddy Bot, and I 100% plan to use its strong, muscly robot calves to carry me all the way across America when I inevitably end up playing it all over again. Watch out, BB Boys. I think we might have a BBBB Boys road trip on our hands, too.

