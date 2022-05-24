Melatonin looks like the Rhythm Heaven game of your dreams

There are a handful of rhythm games on PC, but a lot of them are ultra-hard, anime-drenched tests of reflexes and memorisation. I like my rhythm games on the other end of the scale, containing playful minigames with silly concepts and stories. Think Rhythm Heaven. Think Osu! Tatakae! Ouendan.

Think, perhaps, Melatonin. It's an in-development rhythm game about dreams merging with reality, and looks like exactly my thing. Watch the trailer below.

Isn't that great? Lovely art, chill music, and its Steam page suggests it's the kind of experience I enjoy. Melatonin "uses animations and sound cues to keep you on beat without any intimidating overlays or interfaces," says the description.

Although this reveal trailer was sent around as new today, it's nearly identical to a trailer released in July last year. It's news to me, anyway, so who cares. Its developer's Twitter account has other short little vids showing some of Melatonin's minigames, including shopping and dating app swiping to the beat.

There's not many other details about Melatonin at this stage, though I suppose there doesn't need to be given the simplicity of the genre at its best. If you do want to look at more screenshots, you can find them on the game's Steam page. Melatonin is aiming for release this autumn.